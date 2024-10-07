Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan to visit Kuwait on October 8

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE will commence an official visit to Kuwait on Tuesday, October 8.

The Crown Prince of Dubai will be the head of a high-level delegation during this visit

Recommended For You

The visit underscores the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait and their ongoing collaboration across various fields.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It also aims to review the significant progress in bilateral relations and explore new opportunities to enhance cooperation in key areas to serve the mutual interests of both nations and further promote joint Gulf cooperation.

On September 27, the Dubai Crowen Prince met Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his official visit to Uzbekistan.

Sheikh Hamdan and Mirziyoyev discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between both the countries. The two countries also signed several bilateral agreements.