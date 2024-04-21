Sheikh Hamdan: Dubai will support all those affected by adverse weather conditions

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM

The Crown Prince of Dubai on Saturday approved a series of initiatives and measures to urgently mitigate the impact of the severe weather in the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai is determined to support all those affected by the adverse weather conditions, adding that he will personally monitor the progress of response measures. He emphasised that on-ground teams will provide effective support to all citizens and residents.

Dubai Government's on-ground teams, supported by community volunteers, have been actively working on urgent solutions to challenges, informed by a detailed assessment of the situation in affected areas.

The Crown Prince of Dubai directed the establishment of a committee to urgently review all requests from Emirati citizens affected by the heavy rains. The committee will determine the most appropriate measures to address these requests, prioritising the repair and rehabilitation of the homes of affected citizens.

Sheikh Hamdan also directed the Dubai Land Department and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) to coordinate with property developers to expedite the restoration of normalcy in all communities managed by the developers.

All residential management companies and real estate developers will offer the following services at no additional charges:

alternative housing for residents affected by the weather;

distribution of food within affected communities;

comprehensive pest control services;

enhanced security to ensure safety of residents;

assistance with returning to residential properties, including interior cleaning services;

monitoring and documenting damages caused by the rains during the insurance coverage period;

assistance in assessing potential risks to properties.

Sheikh Hamdan also directed the formation of a committee to support affected people, chaired by Omar Bushahab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment. Members of the committee also include Dubai's Community Development Authority, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and the Department of Economy and Tourism. The committee is tasked with receiving and promptly addressing requests from citizens affected by the recent rains, ensuring that their concerns and needs are handled efficiently and effectively.

He directed Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department with monitoring and providing humanitarian support to people in need. He also instructed the Community Development Authority to activate the 'Jood' platform to receive contributions from the private sector to provide humanitarian assistance to people affected by the extreme weather in the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the Department of Economy and Tourism for collaborating with the private sector and hotels in Dubai to provide temporary accommodation for citizens affected by the extreme weather until their homes are repaired. He stressed the importance of offering immediate accommodation for all affected citizens during the repair period. The well-being of citizens remains the top priority of the Dubai government, he stressed.

He said the emirate is always prepared to respond effectively to any challenge. He highlighted Dubai's robust crisis response mechanisms, and said that emirate's readiness is further strengthened by the strong support of the government and the community.

