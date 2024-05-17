Sheikh Hamdan congratulates Al Wasl on winning UAE President's Cup

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 11:18 PM

Al Wasl Club steamrolled fellow Dubai club Al Nasr 4-0 in a triumphant win on Friday’s final at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to X to congratulate the club and its patrons, especially, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.