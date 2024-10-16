Sharjah's popular Meliha milk now available in Dubai

Sharjah's popular Meliha milk has now been launched in Dubai, and will be available at Union Coop stores, the company's executives said at an event on Wednesday.

The company has also announced expansion plans into GCC, owing to the high demand and the product's increasing popularity.

Meliha Dairy's milk, contains more than 4 per cent fat and 3.5 per cent protein, without any additives and is rich in A2A2 protein.

The milk's popularity has been rising since it's launch in August, when more than 17,000 units were sold out in minutes. Now, customers have taken to TikTok, and other social media platforms, to share recipes with the popular milk.

The company also aims to widen its range of products before 2025, with plans to launch yogurt, flavoured infant milk, long-life milk among others.

Speaking to Khaleej Times at an event hosted by Union Coop, Mirdif branch, Khalifa Musabeh Al Tunaji, head of the agriculture and livestock department and CEO of the Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production (Ektifa), said, "We have received requests from various GCC countries, but our priority is to meet local demand before focusing on exports.”

Meliha Dairy also intends to introduce organic vegetables, fruits, and honey products, with organic free-range poultry set to hit the market in June 2025. The free-range poultry will be raised slowly, boosting immunity and resistance to diseases due to the organic feeding practices. Mohamed Al Hashimi, CEO of Union Coop, emphasised the cooperative's commitment to supporting local and organic products, which have garnered increasing popularity among community members. "We aim to provide easy access to these products across our branches in Dubai, starting with six locations, with plans to expand further," he stated.