Sharjah unveils innovative cooling system for new sports city as Ruler approves designs

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 1:25 PM

Sharjah's new Sports City is set to redefine sports infrastructure with a cutting-edge cooling system, according to a recent announcement by the Ruler of Sharjah.

The development, revealed on the “Direct Line” program, will include air-conditioned seats equipped with cooling pipes. This system aims to provide a comfortable environment for spectators and players alike, setting a new benchmark in sports facility design.

In a significant advancement for sports infrastructure, Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, member of the Executive Council and Head of The Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW), announced that the Ruler of Sharjah has officially approved the designs and allocated a site for the highly anticipated Sports City.

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, personally sketched the designs, which includes a central square development which will be strategically connected by four major roads: Al-Badayer Road, Al-Bataeh Road, Al-Madam Road, and Sharjah Sports City Road.

At the core of the Sports City will be a grandstand, which has also received approval from Sheikh Sultan. This central feature will serve as the nucleus of the complex, surrounded by four state-of-the-art sports complexes designed to accommodate a variety of sports activities, both team-based and individual.

According to Sharjah Department of Public Works, the design of the sports city’s stands is distinguished by its imitation of the shape of a falcon flying over the sand dunes.

The three sand dunes are shaded by the wings and body of the falcon, which symbolises the attributes of an athlete, akin to the bird's penetrating gaze, physical strength and speed.

In addition to the Sports City, the Ruler also highlighted ongoing efforts to develop and expand the emirate's sports clubs.