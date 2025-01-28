Sharjah to launch art hub with museums, fashion lab, jewellery school, co-working spaces

Photos: Supplied

A new cultural initiative, the Sharjah Creative Quarter (SCQ), was unveiled on Monday. The programme offers a dynamic platform for artists, creatives, and intellectuals from the UAE and beyond to showcase their talents and exchange ideas.

Designed by the award-winning architectural firm Taller de Arquitectura - Mauricio Rocha in collaboration with Daniel Rosselló, the SCQ promises to become a vibrant hub for creativity and innovation.

Strategically located at the heart of Sharjah, near key institutions like the House of Wisdom, the American University of Sharjah, and the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, the Creative Quarter will bring together a community of innovators and creators.

The establishment of the Creative Quarter was formalised by a decree from Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who also appointed Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Art Foundation, to lead the project.

Key components of SCQ

The SCQ will feature several key initiatives designed to support diverse artistic fields. One of its highlights is the Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Collection, a museum showcasing a curated selection of art and historical artefacts from the personal collection of Sheikha Jawaher, chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Council of Family Affairs (SCFA).

Another component is the Qasimi Archives which will honour the legacy of the late Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi, founder and designer of the London-based QASIMI fashion label. This also aims to encourage the next generation of fashion designers to use clothing as a medium for cultural dialogue.

Another cornerstone of the SQC is the Sharjah Fashion Lab, which will offer local designers access to world-class facilities, including advanced machinery and technological innovation to develop fashion prototypes, create digital patterns, and produce prototypes that meet global manufacturing standards.

The Irthi Museum, a project of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, will promote Emirati and regional crafts by empowering traditional craftswomen.

For those focused on design innovation, the Sharjah Design Centre, will provide facilities for prototyping and design fabrication through woodwork, ceramics, metalwork, textile, jewellery designing, and additional facilities for design mastery through conversation and experimentation, including fine jewellery and other artistic elements. This space will foster design mastery through collaboration, experimentation, and a vibrant creative exchange.

Additionally, the L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewellery Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, will be the first of its kind in Sharjah and the second in the Middle East. The campus will offer courses and resources to expand knowledge about jewellery culture, especially its three pillars: art history, savoir-faire and the world of gemstones. A library will also be open to visitors and researchers, making the dissemination of jewellery arts and knowledge on an international scale.

Sustainable vision for the future

The architecture of the SCQ reflects sustainability, with a focus on integrating natural and built environments. The project’s design includes green spaces, interconnected buildings, and community-focused areas such as cafés, restaurants, and co-working spaces, all contributing to a stimulating atmosphere for cultural exchange.

Mauricio Rocha, head architect at Taller de Arquitectura, expressed his vision for the space: “We envision the Sharjah Creative Quarter as a citadel immersed in a landscape with complex topography and nature. Buildings intersect with each other to create a spatial experience that is fundamental to the project.

"Patios and plazas connect interiors with exteriors and the treatment of light brings focus on contemplation and creativity as well as the integral connection between the different components and their inhabitants, spaces that encourage interaction between design, art and craftsmanship and are open to creative freedom. A proposal that retains the intangible experience, where atmosphere, time and memory can awaken collective creativity.”