Sharjah to build new road-side sanctuary where camels, goats, horses can roam freely

Sharjah is putting together a new environmental project along Al Dhaid Road and, once complete, residents may be able to spot herds of camels, horses, goats and sheep roaming freely within a fenced area.
The upcoming sanctuary was revealed as Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, spoke to residents about the importance of preserving natural treasures.
In a call to the 'Direct Line' radio programme, Sheikh Dr Sultan called on residents to respect nature and wildlife, especially species that are found only in Sharjah.
He reminded the public that the emirate's nature reserves are not parks where people can freely walk into and explore.
Rather, it's a balanced environment designed to protect wild plants, trees, animals, insects, reptiles, among others — and public access could compromise their safety, he said.
The new eco-project on Al Dhaid Road, however, will have parking spaces from where visitors can observe the animals.
Sheikh Dr Sultan reaffirmed his commitment to environmental conservation, a cause he has been pursuing since 1972.
