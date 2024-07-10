Sharjah to build new nurseries, solve shortage in 2 months

File Photo

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 9:09 AM

All newly registered children in Sharjah nurseries will be given seats, the emirate's Ruler announced. To this end, new nurseries will be built and the capacity expanded.

Nurseries will have 446 additional seats provided during July and August, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah said.

Registration in government nurseries in Sharjah closed at 1,781 applicants, while only 1,335 seats are currently available.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The additional 446 seats would thus be provided during the next two months by building new nurseries, Sheikh Dr Sultan said.

The announcement came via the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.