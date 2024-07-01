Sharjah shopping festival begins with Dh3 million in prizes to win, discounts, hotel deals

KT file Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 8:56 AM

Sharjah shopping festival kicks off from today (July 1) covering all cities and regions of the emirate and will run until September 1.

The two-month summer extravaganza for shoppers features a plethora of promotional deals for both Sharjah's residents and visitors, with extensive participation from major shopping malls, retail outlets, hotel establishments, and tourist destinations.

Aside from marketing promotions that encompass raffle draws with prizes worth up to Dh3 million, this year's Sharjah Summer Promotions offers a packed programme of special entertainment activities for all shopping malls' visitors, including cultural performances by folk groups.

Launched with a new visual brand identity, the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 showcases the latest products from renowned local and international brands including a diverse range of retail goods. Participating hotel establishments are also offering special deals, with discounts extending over two months and reaching up to 75 per cent.

Additionally, the festival will feature the launch of the 'Back to School Campaign' from August 19 to September 1, offering students and parents exceptional opportunities to purchase diverse school and educational supplies at major discounts.

The new edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions is further enhanced by an array of entertainment offerings and promotional deals at the most popular tourist attractions and family destinations in Sharjah. These promotions offer visitors unprecedented tourism packages with complimentary experiences at the emirate's tourist spots.