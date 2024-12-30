Sharjah Ruler raises minimum pension for retirees to Dh17,500

Sharjah has approved raising the minimum retirement pension for retirees in the emirate to Dh17,500. The move by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Governor of Sharjah and Sharjah , aims at providing a decent life for families.

The increase has come into effect from December 1, 2024 , and will entail an annual cost of Dh1,300.00. The move involves disbursing the difference in the retirement pension supplementing the minimum for such cases retroactively from the date of retirement at a cost of Dh4 million.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, announced the approval of the Ruler of Sharjah, in a telephone interview via the "Direct Line" programme broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.