Sharjah Ruler pledges ‘health insurance for all’ as emirate works on expanding coverage

There will come a day when all Emiratis in Sharjah will get free health insurance, the emirate's Ruler told residents through the Direct Line radio programme.

The Sharjah Government has been providing health insurance to its employees and their dependents, as well as senior Emiratis — but the emirate is expanding this coverage. Recently, it lowered the age limit for its 'insurance for the elderly' scheme, the Sharjah Health Authority (SHA) confirmed to Khaleej Times.

"When it comes to providing health insurance to its people, Sharjah has not and will not cut corners — but we are taking the matter slowly," said Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council.

Now, 45-year-olds will be provided insurance; however, to be eligible, they have to be a UAE citizen and a resident of the emirate, said Dr Mohammad Falah, who works at the SHA's medical insurance department.

Previously, a senior Emirati has to be at least 50 years old to be eligible for the government-sponsored insurance, he told Khaleej Times.

Besides this scheme, Sharjah has been preparing for the January 2025 rollout of the mandatory health insurance for all employees.

While all employees in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are already entitled to medical insurance coverage based on local regulations, it will be the first time such a requirement is enforced in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

Experts said local government authorities were reviewing policies in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to develop a basic package that will give employers some flexibility to enhance benefits. Health insurance premiums in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates are expected to be more affordable than those offered in Dubai.