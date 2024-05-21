E-Paper

Sharjah Ruler orders 'urgent' sewage connection for buildings on main roads

Initiative will ensure preserving the environment, public health and safety and also reduce need for deploying tankers to drain flood water

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 5:04 PM

Residential and commercial buildings located on the main roads in Sharjah’s industrial areas must be connected to the sewage network immediately, the Ruler of Sharjah said in a directive on Tuesday.

The initiative will ensure preserving the environment, public health, and safety. It will also reduce the need for deploying tankers to drain flood water.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said in an earlier phone interview: "We don't leave new housing projects in the emirate's cities like this. We plan the sewage, gas, roads, and greening. I follow every detail in these projects, and thank God, our country is developing in terms of housing and the required services."


Ruqayya Al Qaydi

