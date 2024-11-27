Sharjah Ruler orders release of 683 prisoners ahead of UAE's 53rd National Day

The leader pardoned them on the condition of their good record and conduct
Sharjah's Ruler ordered the release of 683 prisoners on the occasion of the UAE's 53rd National Day, Sharjah Police announced on Wednesday.
Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Governor of Sharjah, ordered the release of these inmates who are currently serving their prison sentence in penal and correctional institutions in the emirate.
The decision aims to revive hope, bringing happiness and stability into the lives of the families of the inmates and their children.
Earlier today, UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 2,269 prisoners and pledged to cover all fines and penalties imposed on the inmates.
Yesterday, the UAE issued a new Federal Decree-Law regarding the regulation of penal and corrective institutions in the country. The decree aims at reinforcing the institutions' role in empowering prisoners to integrate into society while ensuring their rights.
