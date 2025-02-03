Sharjah Ruler orders payment of deceased retirees' pensions to their heirs

The Sharjah Ruler has directed that the pension of deceased retirees be paid to their heirs who hold the Sharjah Emirate registration.

The launch of the supplementary grant aims to ensure that the retirement salaries reach a minimum threshold of Dh17,500 for a decent standard of living, effective from February 2025.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has instructed that this supplementary grant will continue to be provided to the families of deceased retirees—regardless of whether they served in government, federal agencies, other emirate governments, or the private sector, so that support is not cut off upon the passing of the primary breadwinner.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The grant will be disbursed starting in February 2025, with retroactive payments calculated from the date the grant was halted for the deceased retiree's family.

In a previous announcement, the Sharjah Ruler had said that retirees in Sharjah with a monthly pension below Dh17,500 will now be eligible for a supplementary grant to bring their income up to this amount. The increase came into effect from December 1, 2024.