Sharjah Ruler orders Dh16 million compensation for land owners

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the head of state upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday directed that Dh16 million be paid in compensation for lands and properties owners affected by the Kalba Market projects.
The project will open next September, and the compensation will be paid by the Department Of Town Planning and Survey next week.
The Sharjah Ruler directed the department to review the compensation case in "Al-Bahais" area in Kalba, in agreement with the owners to hand over the lands in return for reasonable compensation.
Dr Sheikh Sultan also issued an Emiri Decree regarding the retirement of the Deputy Chancellor of Khor Fakkan University for Community Affairs and Public Relations.
The Decree stipulated that Dr Abdullah Suleiman Obaid Al-Mughni Al-Naqbi, Deputy Director of Khor Fakkan University for Community Affairs and Public Relations, to be referred to retirement as of that date.
ALSO READ:
UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the head of state upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi
Prime minister introduces initiative that will enable overseas Pakistanis to get their handsets registered without paying any taxes
The country has added an impressive 107 destinations to its visa-free score since 2013, climbing 44 places in the ranking over the past 10 years
The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts weather to be fair to partly cloudy
The prominent Kerala leader is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen
The prominent leader was undergoing cancer treatment and breathed his last in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning
Both the leaders discussed further advancing economic, trade and investment ties, and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE
In April, the Ministry of Economy warned of fines of no less than Dh10,000 for overpricing with the penalty increased up to Dh200,000 for repeat violations