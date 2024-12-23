Sharjah Ruler approves largest budget in emirate's history

The largest budget in the history of Sharjah, with total expenditures of approximately Dh42 billion, was approved on Monday by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The 2025 budget aims to achieve financial sustainability, ensure a decent standard of living, and provide social welfare for all residents of the emirate, Sharjah Government Media Office said.

"It also seeks to enhance social security and the sustainability of energy, water, and food resources," it added.