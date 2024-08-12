Sharjah Ruler approves health insurance for citizens above 45 at University Hospital

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 3:26 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 3:32 PM

Sharjah's Ruler on Monday approved health insurance for citizens aged 45 and above at the University Hospital in Sharjah.

The insurance will be implemented from Monday, August 12, set at a cost of Dh80 million.

An electric link will be sent to beneficiaries to activate their health insurance and link it to their Emirates ID.