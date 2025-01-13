Sharjah Ruler approves establishment of organic honey factory, laboratory

Sharjah's Ruler has approved the establishment of an organic honey products factory and laboratory in the Central Region on Monday.

The factory will be built to carry out the production of honey and pharmaceutical and cosmetic materials derived from honey.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Council and Ruler of Sharjah approved the establishment of the factory and laboratory, which is scheduled to be completed in October 2025.

The factory will target producing 120 tonnes of honey annually during its first phase which will be made by implementing the best environmental, health, pharmaceutical and research requirements and specifications.