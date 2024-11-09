Sharjah residents opt for parking subscriptions as blue zone hours extended

An aerial view of cars parked in Sharjah. Photo: Shihab

After the Sharjah Municipality announced new, extended timings for blue zone parking from November 1, residents are opting for monthly parking subscriptions — both with the municipality and private operators. The new parking rules now require motorists to pay for parking from 8am until midnight, as opposed to the previous hours of 8am to 10pm.

Amr Abdul Aziz, a resident of Jamal Abdul Naser Road in Sharjah, recently subscribed to Sharjah Municipality's monthly parking package owing to the extended hours. “We have two cars at home and only one dedicated parking space in our building, so we have always had to pay for parking in the municipality’s blue zones for our second car,” said Abdul Aziz.

Previously, Abdul Aziz would park his car after returning from work in Dubai at 8pm, paying Dh5 for two hours of parking daily, which would add up to around Dh150 monthly, including weekend outings. “With the extended hours, the total parking cost rose to over Dh200, so I decided to subscribe to the municipality's monthly parking, which costs Dh190 with all the fees,” said Aziz. “The best part is I no longer have to worry or stress about whether the parking is paid or not.”

The revised 16-hour paid parking applies throughout the week, including on public holidays, in areas marked with blue and white curb markings, accompanied by signs detailing parking fees and usage instructions.

Similarly, residents who are living near the blue zone areas are adjusting to the longer paid parking hours.

Layla Muhammed, a Lebanese expat and baker living in Al Nahda, Sharjah, found herself having to make changes as well. “The parking outside the bakery where I work is in the blue zone, and I used to walk the 1.5km just to avoid the extra parking charges. I now drive because it's too tiring,” said Layla.

She had previously subscribed to private parking near her home, but the extended hours made her opt for a municipal parking subscription that covers both her home and work areas. “The municipality parking subscription is now more convenient for me.”

For Hanan Katib, a sales manager working at FMGC firm and a resident of Al Wahda Street, the extension has brought an unexpected benefit: easier parking availability. "I used to come home around 8:30pm, and the parking area was always full, which discouraged me from subscribing to municipal parking. But now, with the extended hours, parking is easier to find, and I have decided to subscribe," said Katib. ayaz@khaleejtimes.com