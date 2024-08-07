Sharjah resident wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 2:29 PM

A Canadian national has been announced as the new dollar millionaire at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

Hisham Alshelh, a Canadian based in Sharjah, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 470 with ticket number 4481, which he purchased on July 24 on his way to Istanbul, Turkey.

Alshelh, who is the 10th Canadian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 199 is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of her newfound fortune.

The draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Deputy Managing Director, Salah Tahlak, Dr. Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance, Michael Schmidt, SVP - Retail, Yasa Tahir, VP – HR, Yousef Al Khalid, VP – HR Service Delivery, Mohamad Al Khaja, Vice President - Retail Support, Thankachan Varghese, Senior Manager - Retail Support, Khalid Saleh, Senior Manager - Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

Priya Somy., a 35-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE P400 (Santorini Black) car with ticket number 0533 in the Finest Surprise Series 1887 which she purchased on July 18on her way to New Delhi, India.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion, Somy is a mother of two.

“I really can’t believe it right now but thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” she said.

Lastly, Taalaibek Rysbaev, a 35-year-old Kyrgyz national based in Dubai won an Indian FTR X R Carbon (Blue Candy Carbon) motorbike with ticket number 0501 in the Finest Surprise Series 591 which he purchased on his way to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from Dubai.