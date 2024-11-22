Sharjah: Projects worth over Dh20 million implemented to develop electricity networks

File photo

Projects worth Dh20,409,404 were implemented in Sharjah over the past six months to develop electricity networks in the Central Region, the emirate's Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) announced on Friday.

These projects include the extension of 97.740 km of high-voltage cables, 5.540 km of low-voltage cables, and the removal of 35 km of overhead lines.

Sharjah has been working on a comprehensive plan to replace overhead lines in the Central Region with underground cables.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This initiative aims to stabilize the networks and provide top quality services, said engineer Khalifa Mohammed Al Tunaiji, director of the Central Region Department at Sewa.