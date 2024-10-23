Sharjah Police honours worker for efforts in traffic safety

Photo: Sharjah Police/X

A Pakistani expat was honoured by Sharjah Police, in appreciation of his good behaviour which contributed to promoting traffic safety on the road.

Colonel Dr Ahmed Saeed Al-Naour, Director General Department for Central Operations, praised the positive role played by the worker, Altaf Hussain Umaruddin.

He noted that the honour given to Altaf embodies the ongoing direction of the Sharjah Police General Command in appreciating contributors and collaborators.