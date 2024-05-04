Sharjah: New gas discovery announced in 'Hadiba' field

Photo: Sharjah Government Media Bureau on X

According to a post on X, the Sharjah Petroleum Council announced the new discovery of gas in the Hadiba field, north of the Al Saja'a field in Sharjah, "in promising economic quantities."

After Sharjah National Oil Corporation drilled a well, the new discovery was made. "The the well will be tested in the coming period to confirm the quantities and potential reserves of the field for development," according to a post by Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

The "Hadiba" field is also the fifth onshore field in Sharjah, in addition to the "Al-Saja'a, Kahif, Mahani and Muayed" fields (which has been converted to a gas storage field).

