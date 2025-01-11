Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Image used for representational purpose. Photo: KT file

Sharjah is set to launch the inaugural Sharjah Literature Festival (SLF), which will take place from January 17-15 under the slogan, "Emirati Tales Inspire the Future."

The festival is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association.

The festival is jointly organised by the Emirates Publishers' Association (EPA) and the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA). The activities will take place at the open area opposite the University City Hall in Sharjah, with daily events running from 16:00 to 23:00.

