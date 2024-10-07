Sharjah launches 'influencers' programme to train, equip social media talents

Social media beauty and lifestyle influencer Debasree Banerjee does her make-up while going live on her YouTube channel. Photo: AFP

The Sharjah Media City "Shams" announced the launch of the "Influencers' Room" programme on Monday, October 7, after selecting a group of participants based on the evaluation and study of submitted applications.

The programme has seen significant interest from the public, with over 500 participants registered. With the aim of creating influencers and integrating them into the job market of the social media industry through a series of training workshops over six weeks.

The programme will offer workshops and interactive sessions covering fundamental aspects of influencer marketing, content creation, collaboration with brands, audience engagement, social media strategies, and personal branding, led by content industry experts in collaboration with global platforms, digital marketing specialists, and successful influencers.

The Influencers' Room programme will include inspiring talks, featuring well-known influencers who will share their journeys, experiences, and valuable insights. The focus will be on challenges, success stories, and tips for breaking into the competition in this field.

Participants will have the opportunity to network with peers, industry professionals, and potential partners, as well as engage in special meetings to facilitate collaboration and build relationships within the emerging influencers and content creators community.

Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director of Sharjah Media City, confirmed that the Influencers' Room programme aims to nurture and empower content creators by equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and confidence necessary for success in this field, providing them with a unique opportunity for growth and professionalism.

He clarified that the Influencers' Room programme is one of "Shams'" leading initiatives in developing the media sector, a new project to support talent. Through organising such events, Sharjah Media City "Shams" seeks to support future generations, develop their thinking, shape their personalities, and hone creative talents.