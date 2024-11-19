Sharjah issues decision regarding collection, regulation of donations

The decision also included legal terms related to final provisions, suspension or closure of bank accounts and administrative violations and penalties
Sharjah's council issued a decision regarding collection and regulation of donations and endowment funds in the emirate on Tuesday.
The decision regulates the collection of donations that are collected after the approval of the Department of Islamic Affairs through legal provisions.
These provisions lay down the means to collect donations, the prohibitions while collecting them, conditions for granting a permit to collect donations, and the obligations of the person authorised to collect these.
The decision also included the legal terms related to final provisions, the suspension or closure of bank accounts, administrative violations and penalties, judicial police, executive decisions, enforcement and publication.
In regards to endowment funds, the decision entails the following:
These provisions apply to the following:
This came during a meeting of the Council which was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.
