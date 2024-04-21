Sharjah: Free damage certificate offered now for affected residents

Many areas are now accessible only by boats, with volunteers using kayaks to deliver essential supplies to people trapped in buildings due to accumulated waters
Sharjah Police announced free damage certificates for those affected by the unstable weather in the emirate.
The certificates would be issued free of charge to help "alleviate burdens under these exceptional circumstances", according to a post on Sharjah Police's official Instagram handle.
Residents can request for the certificate by submitting a request through the 'Sharjah Police Smart Mobile' app and the official website of the Sharjah Police.
The authority added that the field work teams, in cooperation with all partners and stakeholders, are working rapidly around the clock to ensure residential stability, and to "provide maximum aid to the affected families for life to return to normal in all the cities of Sharjah emirate soon."
The Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police stressed that the safety and security of the citizens, residents and visitors are at the forefront of its priorities.
The authority said that it is working with all its partners to "advance national, social and humanitarian responsibilities; implement sound leadership guidelines, and adhere to its strategy based on the highest level of preparedness in crisis management."
