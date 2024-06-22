Sharjah: Fire breaks out in spare parts warehouse, brought under control

According to the Ministry of Interior, there were 352 road fatalities across the country last year
The Civil Defence teams in Sharjah successfully managed to control a fire that broke out in spare parts warehouses in Industrial Area 5, without any injuries.
The operations room of the Sharjah Police General Command received a report at 6.20pm about a fire in Industrial Area 5. Consequently, Civil Defence vehicles, police patrols, and national ambulance services were dispatched to the scene.
Upon arriving at the scene, Civil Defence found that the fire had spread to three spare parts warehouses, causing a dark cloud of smoke that was noticed by residents of the emirate.
The teams dealt with the fire and evacuated the site, and controlled the blaze without any injuries.
Cooling operations of the site continued, in preparation for handing it over to the concerned authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.
