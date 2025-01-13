Sharjah: Farm owners warned against illegally renting out land for financial gains

Farm and land owners in Sharjah have been warned against illegally renting out their plots for financial purposes, a practice that takes place majorly during the winter season.

Sharjah Municipality said these owners in the emirate are only permitted to carry out authorised activities on their land like agriculture and livestock rearing.

These lands have been granted to citizens to provide economic support, contribute to self-sufficiency, and strengthen food security.

