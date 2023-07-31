Sharjah-bound flight makes emergency landing in Kerala

The luxury segment will continue to drive the capital value of the mid and affordable units as well
An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappali, Tamil Nadu heading towards Sharjah made an emergency landing on Monday.
Flight 613 with 154 passengers onboard landed in Thiruvananthapuram airport due to technical reasons, reported PTI, citing airport sources.
The airport authority declared a full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali around 10.45am, local time.
Local media outlets reported that an Air India spokesperson said the flight landed safely in Thiruvananthapuram around noon.
ALSO READ:
The luxury segment will continue to drive the capital value of the mid and affordable units as well
The new Barbie movie which was released worldwide earlier this month has unearthed a flood of memories for many
These models come with the Hurricane I6 engine, a turbocharger, and a 3.0-litre capacity, significantly boosting horsepower and torque
Metro and taxis accounted for the largest ridership share, with 36.5 per cent and 29 per cent respectively
Global oil prices rose $10 a barrel in the past month
Jan Maddern and her husband David Maddern met with a tragic end in a mid-air plane collision
Northern towns like Kalba, Fujairah, Khor Fakkan, and Dibba are attractive destinations for those seeking relief from the summer heat
Gowtham Guna won Dh1 million in the raffle draw