Sharjah approves Dh400-million implementation of first phase of rainwater drainage project

The implementation of the first phase of the project for rainwater and groundwater drainage, with an estimated cost of Dh400 million, was approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah in a weekly meeting.

This includes a 4.9km-long and 20m-deep extension of the Main Line. The implementation follows the instructions of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, and Ruler of Sharjah.

The announcement came in a weekly meeting chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Crown Prince, Deputy Governor of Sharjah, the Chairman of the Executive Council, and in the presence of Shaikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Governor of Sharjah, Vice Chairman of the executive council.