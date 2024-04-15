Sharjah announces remote work for govt employees due to unstable weather

Transactions could be completed through online platforms and ATMs but they are limited
Sharjah announced remote work for all government employees due to unstable weather conditions prevailing across the UAE.
Federal workers will be working from home on Tuesday, April 16.
The announcement comes after the UAE announced remote work for all government employees across the country.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sharjah also earlier announced two days of remote learning for public and private school students. These students will attend online classes on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.
ALSO READ:
Transactions could be completed through online platforms and ATMs but they are limited
Lucky individuals walked away with Maserati Ghibli and Range Rover Evoque
RTA has opened registration, on offer are 350 exclusive plates of of 3, 4 and 5 digits
Temperatures can go as low as 16℃ in the mountains, and up to 37℃ in the internal region
An expert reveals that there is a 80% spike in separations during the beginning of the year
The humanitarian complex had previously hosted Afghan refugees in 2022
The rescue operation was carried out in coordination with the National Guard and Umm Al Quwain police
Students enrolled in international curriculum schools enjoyed a three-week break for the spring holidays, which commenced on March 25