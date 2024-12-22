Sun, Dec 22, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 21, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Sharjah announces New Year holiday for govt employees

Normal working hours will resume on Thursday, January 2, except for those working on shift basis

Published: Sun 22 Dec 2024, 3:45 PM

Updated: Sun 22 Dec 2024, 4:17 PM

Top Stories

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Sharjah declared January 1, 2025, as the New Year public holiday for government employees in the emirate.

The Human Resources Department announced Wednesday as the public holiday for all government departments, agencies and institutions.

Normal working hours will resume on Thursday, January 2, except for those working on shift basis.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced January 1, 2025, as the New Year public holiday for both public and private sector employees.

The announcement aligns with the UAE's official list of holidays for 2025, which was released earlier this year.

Next year, UAE residents will enjoy up to 13 days off as public holidays. A resolution issued by the UAE Cabinet also notes that the dates for the Eid Al Fitr holiday will be slightly different next year.

(With inputs from WAM)

ALSO READ:



Next Story