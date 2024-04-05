Sharjah announces free parking for Eid Al Fitr holidays

File photo

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 12:55 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 12:58 PM

Public parking will be free in Sharjah on the first, second and third day of Eid Al Fitr, authorities have announced.

However, charges will continue at parking zones with blue signboards. These spaces are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, director-General of Sharjah City Municipality, confirmed the free parking hours as he gave a briefing of the emirate's preparations for the holidays.

Parking inspectors shall be deployed throughout the festivities to look out for violations, he said. Among the common offences are:

Taking up more than one parking space

Randomly parking behind vehicles

Obstructing traffic

Special teams will be working to secure Eid prayer halls and ensure adequate parking is provided to worshippers, Al Tunaiji said.

Public transport

Commuters, on the other hand, can expect more frequent bus trips as the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) expanded its service fleet for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

From April 9 to 12, a total of 789 intercity buses will be serving passengers, increasing the number of daily trips to 6,330, the SRTA said.

Intercity passenger transfers will start at Jubail Station for all routes from 3.45 am to 12.30am midnight to ensure a safe, comfortable experience during Eid.

Route 203 has been assigned to shuttle passengers between Sharjah and Muscat, Oman, twice a day — the first at 6.30am and the second at 4pm. Tickets can be booked through the Amman Telecom platform or through the outlet at Jubail Bus Station.

Ensuring public safety

The Sharjah City Municipality has assigned 43 teams to monitor establishments and leisure spots to ensure compliance with laws. Inspectors will be combing through popular spots like parks, beaches, restaurants, bakeries, salons, and barbershops, Al Tunaiji said.

The local civic body called on the public to contact its 24/7 hotline on 993 to report any violations or observations.

