Sharjah announces Dh6,000 salary for Emirati trainees in new initiative for job-seekers

Each trainee of the newly approved 'Sharjah Program for Training and Qualifying Job Seekers' will receive a compensation of Dh6,000 per month, it was announced on Tuesday, August 6.
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the 'Sharjah Program for Training and Qualifying Job Seekers' which will start on Monday, August 12.
The programme will benefit 1,815 citizens in Sharjah. The initiative will also include 500 citizens from the city of Sharjah, 400 from Khor Fakkan, 400 from Kalba, 200 from Dibba Al Hisn, 300 from the central region of the emirate, and 15 from Al Hamriyah.
This programme aims to give the trainees a set of specialised rehabilitation programs which will give them experience, making them interested in various projects in the emirate.
