Only one in 37 participants of a social experiment hesitated to accept a free ice cream from a stranger in exchange for entering his van. The remaining 36 kids all readily accepted the stranger’s offer, highlighting how most children fail to detect stranger danger.
The Sharjah Child Safety Department (CSD) revealed the alarming reality of the lack of awareness of children’s safety through the social experiment.
Carried out at the emirate’s Kshisha Park, the experiment created a realistic scenario in a bustling public park teeming with families. A friendly ice cream vendor approached the children, offering free treats in exchange for entering his truck. Alarmingly, the results revealed that most children accepted the offer without hesitation.
The social experiment was designed to assess existing child safety awareness levels in the emirate’s young residents during their interactions with strangers and to understand the kind of guidance they and caregivers would need to navigate safely and avert stranger danger.
According to the CSD, the experiment’s results have underscored an urgent need to equip children with the knowledge and skills to deal safely in such scenarios. The department has called on parents, teachers, and the wider community to collaborate in raising awareness and strengthening educational programmes to ensure children’s safety.
The department highlighted the numerous risks an ill-equipped child faces, including potential abduction and heightened risk of physical harm or abuse. These will severely impact a child’s physical and mental health and disrupt their academic journeys as well as their social development. The CSD highlighted that the adverse effects of child abuse can be lifelong and often require intensive medical and psychological interventions.
Hanadi Al Yafei, director of CSD, said the experiment is a reminder of the need for children to learn about safely navigating situations involving strangers, make the right decisions when they are faced with stranger danger, and a reminder to parents, educators and caregivers that they need to be more vigilant about their children’s safety.
“Child safety begins with our awareness of it and the guidance we give our children about it,” she noted. “The UAE has created one of the safest environments in the world to grow and flourish. However, that should not mean we neglect our responsibilities to teach them that strangers cannot always be trusted. Awareness and education are essential to ensuring child safety.”
The authority called on parents and children to keep the UAE’s child helpline number, 800-700, readily accessible for any situation threatening safety.
