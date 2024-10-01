Sharjah: 16 inmates convert to Islam in first 9 months of 2024

Israeli troops started 'ground raids' in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah targeted 'enemy soldiers' at the countries' border
Sixteen inmates have converted to Islam during the first nine months of 2024, Sharjah Police revealed.
The inmates are in the Punitive and Correctional Institution of the Sharjah Police General Command, and converted in cooperation with the Call and Guidance Centre in Dubai, according to a post on Facebook by authorities.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The inmates explained that they embraced Islam after deeper knowledge of the religion's values that call for love, mercy and tolerance.
They also stressed the positive treatment they experienced from the officials. Religious lectures given by specialised imams contributed to enhancing their understanding of Islam's teachings, the inmates expressed.
The main goal of the institution is to "reintegrate inmates into society in a positive way after the end of their sentences," said Colonel Abdullah Rashid Alai Al Naqbi, Acting Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution.
He added that this approach helps them regain normal lives, contributes in correcting their behaviour, and reducing recidivism rates. The institution also seeks to rehabilitate inmates psychologically and socially, regardless of their religions or beliefs, Colonel Abdullah added.
ALSO READ:
Israeli troops started 'ground raids' in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah targeted 'enemy soldiers' at the countries' border
Overall, skies are expected to be clear to partially cloudy
All the previous IPOs attracted strong interest from both institutional and retail investors and were oversubscribed multiple times
Daily commuters have been facing hours-long delays on roads in areas like Business Bay, DIFC and Deira
The service was especially popular with young executives, most of whom live in shared accommodations
Resorting to DIY methods to combat fungi problems will not be effective if the infestation is severe and must be handled by professionals
Work on comprehensive Arabic encyclopedia to begin immediately, Sultan Al Qasimi said
Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister sent similar condolence messages