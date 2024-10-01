Sharjah: 16 inmates convert to Islam in first 9 months of 2024

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 5:17 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 5:18 PM

Sixteen inmates have converted to Islam during the first nine months of 2024, Sharjah Police revealed.

The inmates are in the Punitive and Correctional Institution of the Sharjah Police General Command, and converted in cooperation with the Call and Guidance Centre in Dubai, according to a post on Facebook by authorities.

The inmates explained that they embraced Islam after deeper knowledge of the religion's values ​​that call for love, mercy and tolerance.

They also stressed the positive treatment they experienced from the officials. Religious lectures given by specialised imams contributed to enhancing their understanding of Islam's teachings, the inmates expressed.

The main goal of the institution is to "reintegrate inmates into society in a positive way after the end of their sentences," said Colonel Abdullah Rashid Alai Al Naqbi, Acting Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution.