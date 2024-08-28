'Shaping nation's progress': UAE President wishes female citizens on Emirati Women's Day

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 9:17 AM

The UAE President wished Emirati women across the country on the special occasion of Emirati Women's Day on Wednesday.

The day, celebrating the female citizens of the country and their contributions to society, is marked every year on August 28.

Taking to X, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent his wishes to Emirati women.

"Throughout the UAE’s development journey, women have provided an inspiring model of taking responsibility and working sincerely for their families and communities," the Ruler posted.

"On Emirati Women’s Day, we express our pride in Emirati women who work with dedication, integrity and efficiency, hand in hand with men in all national work positions to achieve the UAE’s development ambitions and continuous progress."