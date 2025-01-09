'Sea is our home': Meet UAE residents who live and work on yachts

Because of the convenience and the nature of the job, a lot of crew members aboard charter yachts live in the same vessel they work on. Khaleej Times spoke with two crew members about their living situations on a yacht.

For Captain Chito, the seas have been his home for almost a decade. He has been working and living on the same yacht since 2016 and said that he likes it because “anytime there is a booking on the yacht or any expected trip, we get to go for that trip".

One downside for Chito, however, is when people sometimes come in the middle of the night to check out the boat for a few minutes and leave, which disrupts his sleep. “Once my sleep is interrupted, I cannot sleep immediately,” he said. He also added that this has happened many times as the harbour has no closing times.

Like other crew members, Chito gets one day off each week, but sometimes his schedule becomes so busy that he only has downtime twice a month, which he uses to run errands like going to the barber shop or meeting up with friends.

Captain Chito

There have been times when Chito has been awake all night working, only to continue working in the morning to accommodate other guests. But for Chito, there are no excuses. "As long as there is a trip, we have to go for that."

Jenessa Marcos, a stewardess who lives and works aboard one of the yachts docked in Dubai Harbour, loves the fact that her work and home are the one and the same. She said it’s because everything is convenient and in one place. "Living on the yacht is amazing, seriously. It’s so nice because the crew and the captain are like a family."

She arrived in the UAE a little over a year ago and started her first job as a yacht stewardess. Her working hours are atypical, since guests can come in for a boat ride at any given hour. Sometimes, the yacht trips end well into the wee hours, at 2am or 3am.

For Jenessa, this is convenient, as she doesn't have to travel back to her house after a long day of working, since her room is just below the deck from where she usually works. Marcos added that she doesn't "have to wake up too early to cook food for breakfast or bring lunch. Everything is in one place". However, because she spends most of her waking hours on a sea vessel, Jenessa struggles to socialise. She said that since she's constantly working and helping the guests with their needs during trips and preparing the yacht for forthcoming guests, there is no social life. The crew member also misses cooking the most. The crew usually orders from a restaurant. Captain Chito said the crew members usually order home cooked meals from a 'Kabayan' [fellow Filipina]. Chito said "We almost never have time to cook food here so it's much better to buy already cooked meals." During the summer months, Jenessa said that yachts don't receive many guests because of the extremely hot conditions. So for the most part, the crew would stay inside the air-conditioned rooms to battle the intense summer heat of the country.