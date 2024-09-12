Save up to 80%: UAE couples cut costs with mass weddings, joint ceremonies

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Many UAE couples are turning to mass weddings and joint ceremonies to reduce financial burdens while still celebrating their love. This trend brings together multiple couples for a single celebration, offering significant economic benefits. Estimates suggest that combining weddings into one larger event can save nearly 70 to 80% of the overall budget, according to industry experts.

While mass weddings have deep roots among Emiratis and receive support from governmental initiatives, expatriates are also embracing this practice as a savvy way to manage wedding expenses.

“Hosting mass weddings can be quite economical and result in significant savings. You can save on costs for wedding halls, hotel rooms, decorations, entertainment, and technical aspects such as sound, lighting, photography, videography, and more,” said Gauri Chadha, creative director of Big Night Events (BNE).

According to Chadha, there has been an increase in the mass wedding option among newlyweds. “Although the exact percentage varies, couples could save almost 70 to 80% of their budget by combining weddings into one larger event,” she explained.

However, Chadha understands that managing multiple couples at a single event requires careful organisation to ensure each couple receives their due attention. “Every bride and groom is unique, and it's essential to remember the emotional significance of the day,” the planner said. “In an Indian wedding, which often features several events, we might schedule ceremonies at different times or have simultaneous activities to accommodate everyone’s needs.”

Mass weddings have been a supported initiative by different governmental entities. Maha B, an Emirati resident who recently attended a mass wedding, shared her experience. "There were four brides in total. Each bride had a one-hour time slot to enter, take photos, greet guests, and celebrate with her husband. This way, everyone gets their moment in the spotlight," she explained.

Maha also highlighted the financial advantages. "The hall rental was only Dh500, but decorations and the banquet could cost up to Dh100,000. By sharing these expenses, they only had to contribute Dh25,000."

Although every bride could have a different preference, Maha noted that they all could agree on neutral options that are beautiful and acceptable for everyone.

“The food is basic, which is typical in every wedding, so they can’t disagree on that. The decoration could be very simple with neutral colours that they all agree on,” she noted.

Free ceremonies

The Dubai Women's Association is playing a crucial role in promoting mass weddings to alleviate financial pressure on local young couples. Afra Al Hai, Director of the Consulting and Training Department, explained their initiative, Zaffat Harayer. "When the UAE completed its 50th year, we celebrated 50 weddings. This year, we will continue this tradition with several mass weddings."

On Tuesday, the Dubai Women’s Association celebrated the 26th edition of the “Zaffat Harayer” mass wedding at Sheikh Rashid Hall at the Trade Centre. The event saw the wedding of 14 brides and grooms, where the association covered all costs, including venue rentals, attire for every groom and bride, invitations, catering, and folk traditional dances.

For the first time, upcoming wedding ceremonies will be held in the afternoon. This change aligns with directives from the UAE's leadership aimed at reducing dowry costs and overall marriage expenses by limiting ceremonies to under four hours.