Saudi Crown Prince arrives in UAE on private visit

Photo: File

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, arrived in UAE on a private visit, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He was received at the airport by President Sheikh Mohamed. At Al Rawda Palace in Al Ain, the two leaders exchanged talks reflecting the solid fraternal relations between the two countries. The President hosted a dinner in honour of Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudi Crown Prince congratulated the UAE President on the occasion of the 53rd National Day, and expressed his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The two leaders also discussed latest developments in the Middle East, stressed the importance of joint Arab action to maintain regional stability, and the importance of working to find a path to just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the "two-state solution."

The Saudi Crown Prince is visiting the Emirates after 3 years. In 2021, he arrived in Abu Dhabi on a two-day state visit where he was received by Sheikh Mohamed, the then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.