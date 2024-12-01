Saudi Crown Prince arrives in UAE on private visit

The visit was reported by Saudi Arabia's official news agency
Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, arrived in UAE on a private visit, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
He was received at the airport by President Sheikh Mohamed. At Al Rawda Palace in Al Ain, the two leaders exchanged talks reflecting the solid fraternal relations between the two countries. The President hosted a dinner in honour of Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Saudi Crown Prince congratulated the UAE President on the occasion of the 53rd National Day, and expressed his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.
The two leaders also discussed latest developments in the Middle East, stressed the importance of joint Arab action to maintain regional stability, and the importance of working to find a path to just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the "two-state solution."
The Saudi Crown Prince is visiting the Emirates after 3 years. In 2021, he arrived in Abu Dhabi on a two-day state visit where he was received by Sheikh Mohamed, the then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
Earlier this year, the Saudi Crown Prince extended an invitation to President Sheikh Mohamed to attend the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh. The two countries have long shared "deep bonds of friendship", which the UAE President recently emphasised on the occasion of Saudi National Day.
The two countries hold a shared vision of development, and prosperity for the people of both nations, the UAE President, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, said earlier, in September 2024.
