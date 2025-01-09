RTA announces extended Dubai Metro timings for January 12

Dubai Metro will start operations as early as 5:00am, instead of 8:00am, on Sunday, January 12, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Thursday.

The metro timings are being extended to facilitate smooth transportation for Dubai Marathon scheduled to take place on the day.

The 24th edition of the hugely popular marathon will see thousands of people hit the road from 6am for a 42km challenge. It is organised under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council.

Its start and finish will be on the Umm Suqeim Road opposite the Madinat Jumeirah. There are three different races — a 4km fun run, a 10km run and a 42km marathon.