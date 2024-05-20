'Robot patrols, new bodycam footage tech': How Dubai Police is working to protect residents

Image used for illustrative purposes. File Photo

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 5:40 PM Last updated: Mon 20 May 2024, 6:03 PM

From robots patrolling the streets to technology that transcribes bodycam footage and interrogation videos, Dubai Police is using the latest technology to police the emirate. The entity is working with private companies, both local and international, for this.

"Policing is not only about catching criminals – it's about being open and inviting others in the private sector to work alongside law enforcement officials,” said Aisha Harib, a National Experts Program (NEP) Fellow and Head of the Knowledge, Innovation and Development Centre at Dubai Police, speaking to Khaleej Times.

In a collaboration, Dubai police is partnering with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) affiliated startup Micropolis, which specializes in electro-car robotics. This partnership has seen policed patrols becoming a fully autonomous process, without human intervention.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

No human involvement

According to Harib, the goal of this partnership is to develop futuristic patrols that work without any human involvement. The robots will drive like patrols and think like officers. As a result, Dubai Police are able to scan and keep an eye on communities 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Aisha Harib, head of the Knowledge, Innovation and Development Centre at Dubai Police, at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Photo: Supplied

The focus on developing autonomous vehicles follows the UAE government’s mission to make the country a testing hub.

“At this rate, the UAE is set to become the third country in the world – and the first in the Middle East, according to CNN – to host autonomous technology,” said Harib.

Harib emphasized that Dubai Police's mission extends beyond traditional policing duties.

JusticeText, a startup founded by two students in University of Chicago, developed AI technology that automatically transcribes bodycam footage and interrogation videos.

This tool allows prosecutors to review vast amounts of data efficiently, expediting case processing and allowing law enforcement to identify evidence quickly.

“This kind of solution can offer an edge to the UAE’s law enforcement, empowering prosecutors to review petabytes of data, file cases faster, and translate what is captured on a bodycam,” she said.

Reducing wait times