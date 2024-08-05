Revealed: Top destinations where UAE residents travelled this summer

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 2:38 PM

European destinations were the most popular destination this summer for UAE travellers, followed by the US.

According to Dubai-based The Visa Services, Europe grabbed 65 per cent shares of all UAE travel requests during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 20 per cent compared to the same period last year. Popular European destinations were Spain, Greece, Germany, Italy, France, Portugal, and Switzerland.

In addition to cooler climes, the demand for European destinations was driven by major events such as Euro 2024, the Paris Olympics, and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Most of the Schengen visas are processed within 15 calendar or working days, however, some countries may take up to 45 days. In 2023, the rejection rate for Schengen visas for UAE residents was 22.44 per cent, while the approval rate stood at 77.56 per cent. At the same time, the duration of Schengen visas is typically around 6 months, but this can vary based on several factors, including documents, previous travel history and obtained a Schengen, job and salary, current place of residence (real estate, children's schools), as well as financial documents showing financial stability.

The outbound travel from the UAE peaked during the summer holidays when many UAE nationals and expat families travel abroad to cooler destinations and also to their families. As a result, airfares also jump substantially during this period. On certain dates, the airfares are even more than double their original price.

The US followed Schengen region closely at 25 per cent, with Asia-Pacific countries like Singapore, Australia, and China accounting for 15 per cent.

"The UAE has a very diverse population, and most nationalities require visas to enter Schengen countries (except for Emiratis) and the USA," said Anastasia Yanchenko, commercial director of The Visa Services.

"Our data indicated that applicants during this period were Russians (35 per cent ), followed by Indians (23 per cent), Filipinos (16 per cent), Egyptians (7 per cent), Jordanians (6 per cent), and South Africans. We cater to a diverse clientele, including families (58%) and individuals seeking our services for themselves or their families," she said.

Yanchenko added that in 2023, most visas issued were for single-entry travel only (74 per cent), with some for 3-6 months multiple entry (21 per cent).