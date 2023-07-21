Restaurant in UAE shut down for violating law, posing risk to public health

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM

A local authority in charge of food safety and security in Abu Dhabi has shut down a restaurant for violating rules.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to “administratively close” the Nepali Himalayan Restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

“The restaurant, holding trade licence number CN-3025629, has been found in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and its accompanying legislation,” ADAFSA said in its order.

Law No. 2, first published in January 2008, about food within the emirate of Abu Dhabi is a key legislation based on the area of food safety.

The law “emphasises consumer protection and ensuring the food safety whether imported or handled within the domestic market in the emirate of Abu Dhabi as well as the responsibility of private sector in ensuring the highest standards of food safety and the role and mandate of food inspectors,” the ADAFSA stated in the description of Law No. 2.

According to the local authority, practices of Nepali Himalayan Restaurant posed a “significant risk to public health”.

ADAFSA has been conducting field visits and inspection campaigns to food establishments to ensure that they comply with health and food safety standards and provide safe and healthy food to ensure the well-being and safety of all community members.

The general public has been urged to report safety complaints and violations by calling 800555.

