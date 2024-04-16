Remote learning in UAE: How teachers handled online classes amid heavy rainfalls, thunderstorms

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 4:02 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 4:04 PM

Teachers in the UAE adapted their teaching schedules and tried to maintain effective communication with their students as schools transitioned to remote learning on Tuesday.

However, they encountered some challenges throughout the day as they and their students had to navigate online platforms and manage distractions in their home environments.

On Monday evening, schools sent out circulars to parents stating the transition to remote learning on Tuesday, in light of the anticipated adverse weather conditions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

Meanwhile, headteachers underscored the significance of resilience, adaptability, and flexibility, emphasizing that learning can occur anywhere and at any time.

Michelle Thomas, Principal/CEO of Al Barsha National School, said, “The day posed some challenges for both teachers and students. Teachers had to adapt lesson plans and communicate effectively, while students navigated online platforms and potential distractions at home.”

A few private schools in Dubai commenced a little later during online classes on Tuesday, with few institutions permitting students to take additional breaks after each of their classes on that day.

A Gems Millenium student

On Monday, teachers convened late evening sessions with their colleagues to plan for effective distance learning, providing clear guidelines to the teaching staff, while IT support teams were actively engaged.

For students at Al Barsha National School there were four lessons to complete over the course of the day. “This was a combination of asynchronous and synchronous. Each lesson began with a short live lesson input, after which students were given time to complete their activities independently.” Students then accessed the live teacher input using a link for each of the sessions. “Our first meeting was our morning register, followed by English at 7.40am, and we were then live at 9.30am, 11am, and 1pm. The day ended at 2.30pm.”

Principals explained that under such circumstances, it is important to have great communication and flexibility.

DPS Principal and Director, Ms. Rashmi Nandkeolyar said, “The system of online teaching was firmly and expertly established during Covid times. Now we use it as and when required. Today, students had an enriching experience learning in their virtual classroom. There was meaningful and joyful interaction. Our school prides itself in being agile when the situation demands.”

Principals explained without the structure of a physical classroom and face-to-face interaction with instructors, some students may struggle to stay focused and motivated. Therefore, a collective sense of community and collaboration among students, parents, and educators help all stakeholders on such days.

A teacher with her children

Emmanuel Keteku, Principal/CEO at GEMS Winchester Private School – Fujairah, said, “I am pleased to say that the team has shown excellent adaptability in transitioning to remote learning amid challenging circumstances. With great speed, we activated our well-established technologies and interactive online platforms to set up effective virtual classrooms, enabling our teachers to deliver engaging lessons from afar, with students enjoying access to all the resources they need to carry out their learning from home. Thanks to our school’s prompt and proactive response to remote learning.”

ALSO READ: