Look: When UAE hid under cloud of dust for 2 days nearly 20 years ago

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 7:26 AM

This day, almost two decades ago, most parts of the country were covered by a sandstorm for two days that reduced visibility and affected road traffic, but fortunately did not interrupt normal flight operations at the airports.

The sandstorm, which began after 1pm on July 6, 2005, was brought by windy conditions that prevailed throughout the day. Dubai, Sharjah, the Northern Emirates, and some parts of Abu Dhabi were blanketed in dust. Motorists had to endure bad road conditions due to poor visibility and strong winds with gusts exceeding 20 knots or 37kmph.

The strong winds also resulted in rough seas, with swells reaching more than 8 feet offshore and 4 feet onshore, compelling the weather office to issue a marine warning.

It was not yet the peak of summer and the maximum temperature at Sharjah International Airport came down to 36°C due to the sandstorm and strong winds.

The day's temperature, meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi was recorded at 39°C. The Capital was hit by a light dust-storm and the winds offered some relief to residents from the soaring heat.

The following day, July 7, 2005, was also hot and hazy.

July 7, 2005