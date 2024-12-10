Ras Al Khaimah sets ambitious goal to attract 3.5 million tourists a year by 2030

Photo: File

Ras Al Khaimah has set ambitious goals for its tourism sector: To triple visitor numbers to 3.5 million every year and double its hotel capacity by 2030, a top official said.

The emirate currently has 8,000 hotel keys and, to meet future demand, this number shall be increased to about 16,000 to 20,000 keys, said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

The planned expansion includes new hotel developments and world-class attractions, such as the UAE’s first integrated gaming resort that is coming up on Al Marjan Island. Hotel and casino operator Wynn Resorts was recently awarded the UAE’s first commercial gaming operator's licence. Set to open in early 2027, the multi-billion-dollar project will add 1,500 hotel keys, 22 outlets, entertainment facilities, and conference spaces to Ras Al Khaimah.

“The leadership in Ras Al Khaimah is committed to precise goals that enhance both tourism and liveability,” Phillips said. “Wynn Resorts is a prime example of how major developments are driving tourism and improving the quality of life for residents.”

Top destination

Ras Al Khaimah is currently the "No. 1 staycation destination" in the UAE, the authority's CEO said.

"Fifty per cent of our visitors are domestic tourists,” Phillips said. “Our strategy is focused on diversification of markets, ensuring we attract visitors from all around the world.”

This includes expanding the emirate's presence in key markets, such as China, which has become a major focus for the authority in recent years. Through strategic initiatives — like featuring Ras Al Khaimah as a destination on platforms such as Huawei and Trip.com — the emirate is positioning itself as a top travel destination for Chinese tourists. “We believe that no single market should hold more than 10-15 per cent of our market share,” Phillips said, underscoring the importance of a diverse visitor base. In addition to China, the emirate continues to grow its presence in markets across Western Europe, India, and the CIS Commonwealth of Independent countries. ALSO READ: UAE: Developers flock to Ras Al Khaimah to cash in on high demand Wynn Resorts’ RAK property now 55% complete UAE: Gaming vendor licences granted to 3 firms for lottery equipment, machines, payment solutions