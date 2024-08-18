RAK Police unveil 40kg drone to carry first aid supplies during emergencies, natural disasters

Photos: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah Police have unveiled the Flycatcher 30 drone, designed to transport up to 40 kilograms of equipment.

This innovative tool enhances the authority's ability to deliver humanitarian aid quickly and efficiently in emergencies, disasters, and various event scenarios.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, highlighted the drone's capacity for rapid response. The Flycatcher 30 will allow the emirate's police force to reach areas that are otherwise difficult to access, ensuring that essential supplies can be delivered swiftly in critical moments.

