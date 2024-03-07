Rains in UAE: Football matches postponed due to unstable weather

Two categories were added this year: One for labour accommodations and another for domestic workers
Football matches set to take place in the UAE over the weekend have been postponed due to the unstable weather conditions, the UAE Football Association (UAEFA) said on Thursday.
Following co-ordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the UAEFA took the decision to postpone matches across various competitions scheduled from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10.
The FA added that the new dates of the postponed matches will be announced on a later date.
Earlier in the day, the NCEMA had said that heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail will lash the country from Friday evening till noon on Sunday.
ALSO READ:
Two categories were added this year: One for labour accommodations and another for domestic workers
Authority issues advisory to make way for security vehicles
The campaigns extend to salons, beauty centres, smoking areas in cafes and restaurants, games, and events areas, as well as labour cities
Another innovation on display at the World Police Summit is the smart police cap
'The pain was immense,' said the man, who suffered a deep laceration caused by a large piece of glass
It was a tragedy that changed his life in many ways but also reminded him of the 'family' he had at work
The disease is 90 per cent fatal in the first year, if treatment is not received
During COP28, UAE was among 22 countries committing to tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050 as part of the transition to Net Zero